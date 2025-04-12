FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit defeated Racing Louisville FC 2-0 on April 12, 2025. Leicy Santos and Ashley Hatch scored for Washington in the victory.

