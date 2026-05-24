FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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The NC Courage earn their 100th regular season with goals from Evelyn Ijeh and Ashley Sanchez against Racing Louisville and a last minute header from Arin Wright.
Racing Louisville vs. NC Courage highlights presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026
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- The Assist: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC - May 24, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Goals from Ijeh, Sanchez secure Courage's 100th regular season win - North Carolina Courage
- Three Gotham Lineup Changes for Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Utah - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Return Home to Host Orlando Pride - San Diego Wave FC
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