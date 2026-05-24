FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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The NC Courage earn their 100th regular season with goals from Evelyn Ijeh and Ashley Sanchez against Racing Louisville and a last minute header from Arin Wright.

Racing Louisville vs. NC Courage highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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