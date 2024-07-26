FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage

July 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville FC and the North Carolina Courage dueled to a 1-1 draw in Friday's Summer Cup action, but the Courage were able to secure two points to Louisville's one after a second straight shootout victory.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.