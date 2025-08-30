FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on August 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville and the Houston Dash dueled to a 1-1 draw at Lynn Family Stadium, with Taylor Flint giving the lead to Racing before Houston's Evelina Duljan scored her first NWSL goal and equalized late.

