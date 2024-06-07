FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Houston Dash

June 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Savannah DeMelo and Parker Goins score to give Racing Louisville their second win in a row.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

