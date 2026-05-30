FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Denver Summit

Published on May 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Hometown pride travels from Denver to Louisville! Ally Brazier scores the lone goal and her first for the Summit in their 1-0 road victory.

Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwslÃÂ #highlightsÃÂ #goalsÃÂ # soccer







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.