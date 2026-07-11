FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Bay FC

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Bay FC makes a statement with a 2-0 victory over Racing Louisville. Kennedy Fuller gets her first for the Bay while Karlie Lema get's her 2nd in two games.

Racing Louisville FC and Bay FC highlights presented by Nationwide

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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