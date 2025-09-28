FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







A shutout from Jordyn Bloomer and a goal from Sarah Weber are the difference maker as Racing Louisville defeat Angel City FC at home.

