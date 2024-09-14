FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Angel City FC

September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Racing Louisville FC defeated Angel City FC 2-1 on September 14, 2024. Angel City's Meggie Dougherty Howard opened the scoring, but Louisville's Bethany Balcer and Janine Becky scored in the victory.

