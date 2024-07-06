FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave
July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
The Portland Thorns defeated the San Diego Wave following a goal served from Janine Beckie to Izzy D'Aquila in the final minutes of play.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory
- Nicole Payne Named to Nigeria Olympic Roster
- Portland Thorns FC Permanently Acquire Defender Nicole Payne
- Portland Thorns FC Launch New, Independent Website Thorns.com
- Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming Named to Canada Olympic Roster