FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







The Portland Thorns defeated the San Diego Wave following a goal served from Janine Beckie to Izzy D'Aquila in the final minutes of play.

