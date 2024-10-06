Sports stats



Portland Thorns FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Utah Royals FC

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Goals from Utah's Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka helped the visiting Royals defeat Portland, 2-1, with Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie's penalty conversion only a consolation come fulltime.

