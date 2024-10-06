FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Utah Royals FC

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Goals from Utah's Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka helped the visiting Royals defeat Portland, 2-1, with Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie's penalty conversion only a consolation come fulltime.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 6, 2024

RSL Extend Unbeaten Run to Five Games with 1-0 Win at San Jose - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.