FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Utah Royals FC
October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Goals from Utah's Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka helped the visiting Royals defeat Portland, 2-1, with Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie's penalty conversion only a consolation come fulltime.
