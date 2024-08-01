FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







The Portland Thorns defeated the Seattle Reign FC 1-0 in the Summer Cup on July 31, 2024. Portland's Payton Linnehan scored the lone goal in the victory.

