FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
August 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
The Portland Thorns defeated the Seattle Reign FC 1-0 in the Summer Cup on July 31, 2024. Portland's Payton Linnehan scored the lone goal in the victory.
