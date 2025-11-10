FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC advance to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over San Diego Wave on Sunday afternoon, with a Reilyn Turner headed goal off a precise Olivia Moultrie pass making the difference in the end.

