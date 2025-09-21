FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave share the points after Savannah McCaskill scores for the Wave and Reyna Reyes equalizes for the Thorns.

