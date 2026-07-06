FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Portland put on a show at home keeping the fans on their feet all match long. The attack fired on all cylinders with goals from Jayden Perry, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner and Sophia Wilson.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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