FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Portland put on a show at home keeping the fans on their feet all match long. The attack fired on all cylinders with goals from Jayden Perry, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner and Sophia Wilson.
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