FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

April 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







A SIX GOAL SHOWDOWN.

Thorns' goal scorers: Reilyn Turner Jessie Fleming Jayden Perry

Louisville's goal scorers: Savannah DeMelo Kayla Fischer Emma Sears

Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville highlights presented by Nationwide.

