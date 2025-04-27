FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
April 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
A SIX GOAL SHOWDOWN.
Thorns' goal scorers: Reilyn Turner Jessie Fleming Jayden Perry
Louisville's goal scorers: Savannah DeMelo Kayla Fischer Emma Sears
Portland Thorns vs. Racing Louisville highlights presented by Nationwide.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 27, 2025
- Late Penalty Holds Racing to Physical Draw at Portland - Racing Louisville FC
- Portland Thorns FC Rally Back in 3-3 Draw against Racing Louisville FC - Portland Thorns FC
- "We Need to Learn from this Experience": What They're Saying After the Spirit's Match against Gotham FC - Washington Spirit
- Bay FC, Seattle Reign FC Share the Points in 1-1 Draw - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC Rally Back in 3-3 Draw against Racing Louisville FC
- Portland Thorns FC Post Statement 4-1 Win vs Gotham FC
- RAJ Sports Breaks Ground on First-Ever Dual-Sport Women's Performance Center
- Portland Thorns FC Fall Short 1-0 to Seattle Reign FC
- Portland Thorns FC International Report - April 2025