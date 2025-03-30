FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







The last game of Saturday ends in a draw between Portland Thorns FC and the visitors, the North Carolina Courage.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.