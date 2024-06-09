FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage

June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 at Providence Park on June 8, 2024. Portland's Sophia Smith converted a PK for her 9th goal of the season to seal the victory.

