FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage
June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Portland Thorns FC defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 at Providence Park on June 8, 2024. Portland's Sophia Smith converted a PK for her 9th goal of the season to seal the victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win - Portland Thorns FC
- Courage Falls, 1-0, Behind Second-Half Penalty - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Continues Record Start to 2024 Season, Returns Home with Three Hard-Earned Points - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2 - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win
- Portland Thorns Opponents for 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled
- Portland Thorns Suffer Loss at Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Additional Investors
- Portland Thorns Earn Sixth Consecutive Victory