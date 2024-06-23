FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current

June 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







The Kansas City Current put up 4 goals in Portland to take home 3 points!

Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current highlights presented by Nationwide!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

