FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







An early goal from Midge Purce, Renée Lyles' first professional goal, Jessie Fleming's go-ahead finish, and Sam Kerr's 78th career regular-season goal made up a Friday night four-goal draw between the Portland Thorns and Gotham FC.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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