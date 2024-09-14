FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Chicago Red Stars
September 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Ally Schlegel scored the lone goal as Chicago Red Stars beat the Portland Thorns.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2024
- Orlando Pride Breaks Club Record with Fourth-Straight Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Kansas City Current - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns FC Extend Forward Morgan Weaver
- Portland Thorns FC Loan Goalkeeper Lauren Kozal to Tampa Bay Sun FC
- Portland Thorns FC Acquire Midfielder Sophie Hirst
- Portland Thorns FC Transfer Forward Ana Dias to Tigres UANL
- Portland Thorns FC Acquire Forward Reilyn Turner