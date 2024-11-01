FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Angel City FC

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Goals from Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith, and Morgan Weaver help Portland Thorns FC into the NWSL Playoffs!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.