FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
October 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
The Orlando Pride are victorious over the Washington Spirit and claim their first-ever NWSL Shield with a 2-0 victory in Orlando, Florida.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2024
- First Tech Federal Credit Union Named First Partner of Portland's New WNBA Team and Inaugural "Community Game Changer" Partner of Portland Thorns - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Win NWSL Shield with 2-0 Victory over Washington Spirit
- Rapid Reactions: Shield Winners
- Watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on ESPN2
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Host the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon
- Three Orlando Pride Players Named to NWSL September Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime