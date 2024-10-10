FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

October 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride are victorious over the Washington Spirit and claim their first-ever NWSL Shield with a 2-0 victory in Orlando, Florida.

