FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC

November 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Goals from Ally Watt, Kerry Abello, and Marta help the Orlando Pride stave off Seattle Reign FC, 3-2, to close out the regular season with a victory!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.