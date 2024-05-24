FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Barbra Banda scores a brace to lead Orlando to their 8th straight win, a new NWSL record.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.