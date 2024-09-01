FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-0 on September 1, 2024. Orlando's Adriana scored twice in the victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.