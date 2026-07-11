NWSL Kansas City Current

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video


The Orlando Pride defeated the Kansas City Current 3-0 on July 10, 2026. Hannah Anderson and Barbra Banda scored for Orlando, and Marta notched her 50th NWSL goal in the victory.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026


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