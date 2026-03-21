FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC

Published on March 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







It was back and forth from the opening whistle to the final horn. A hard-fought battle ends in a 1-1 draw, with both sides earning a point after 90 minutes of play at Inter&Co Stadium.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 20, 2026

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