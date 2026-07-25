FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride defeated the Chicago Stars, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Julie Doyle in the 88th minute that lifted the hosts to victory!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 24, 2026

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