FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Boston Legacy FC

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy FC's Bárbara Olivieri's first goal of the 2026 NWSL season snags Boston Legacy FC their first ever club win on the road.

Orlando Pride vs Boston Legacy recap presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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