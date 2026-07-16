FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Boston Legacy FC
Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Boston Legacy FC's Bárbara Olivieri's first goal of the 2026 NWSL season snags Boston Legacy FC their first ever club win on the road.
Orlando Pride vs Boston Legacy recap presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026
- Orlando Pride Defeated by Boston Legacy FC 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Legacy Notch Second-Straight Shutout in 1-0 Road Win over Orlando Pride - Boston Legacy FC
- Gotham FC Sets NYC Women's Sports Record with Sellout at Citi Field - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Purce, Schupansky Re-Enter Gotham FC Lineup for the Queens Classic - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Boston Legacy FC on Victory+ and NWSL+ - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Boston Legacy FC - Orlando Pride
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