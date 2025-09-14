FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC
Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
The Orlando Pride and Bay FC drew 1-1 at Inter & Co Stadium, with Bay FC's first half lead neutralized by Orlando's Ally Watt in the second half. The visitors took the lead in the first half through a great goal from Racheal Kundananji, but a second half header on the other side from Watt helped seal a point for Orlando.
