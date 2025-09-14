FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride and Bay FC drew 1-1 at Inter & Co Stadium, with Bay FC's first half lead neutralized by Orlando's Ally Watt in the second half. The visitors took the lead in the first half through a great goal from Racheal Kundananji, but a second half header on the other side from Watt helped seal a point for Orlando.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.