FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NWSL Championship Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
November 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride
The Orlando Pride are victorious over the Washington Spirit as they claim their first NWSL Championship with a 1-0 victory.
Barbra Banda was the NWSL Championship MVP after scoring the lone goal.
