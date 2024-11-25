FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NWSL Championship Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

November 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride are victorious over the Washington Spirit as they claim their first NWSL Championship with a 1-0 victory.

Barbra Banda was the NWSL Championship MVP after scoring the lone goal.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 25, 2024

