FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina and San Diego battled to the end, but neither side was able to break the deadlock as the two shared the points at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday. The closest either came was an opportunity for San Diego in the 78th minute, but an effort rattled off the crossbar and eventually away, leaving both sides wanting more.

