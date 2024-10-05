FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC
October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage booked a trip to the 2024 playoffs with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave that brought drama to the very last.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Kansas City Current Inch Closer to Home Playoff Match with 2-0 Victory Against Racing Louisville FC - Kansas City Current
- CLINCHED: Courage Punch Post-Season Ticket with 2-1 Win Over San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Falls on the Road 5-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Look for Playoff Berth Clincher vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Falls 1-0 to Angel City FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night of Milestones with 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash - Chicago Red Stars
- Angel City Football Club Keeps Clean Sheet in Hard Fought Win Over Seattle Reign FC on the Road - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- CLINCHED: Courage Punch Post-Season Ticket with 2-1 Win Over San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Look for Playoff Berth Clincher vs. San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Defender Malia Berkely Earns NWSL Best XI of September Honors
- NC Courage Waive Defender Victoria Haugen's Temporary Contract
- Kerolin scores as Courage down Red Stars