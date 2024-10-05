FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







The North Carolina Courage booked a trip to the 2024 playoffs with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave that brought drama to the very last.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.