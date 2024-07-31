FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas De Monterrey

July 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







North Carolina Courage defeated Rayadas de Monterrey 3-0 in the Summer Cup on July 31, 2024. North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez, Landy Mertz and Haley Hopkins scored in the victory.

