FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







A thriller in NC ends in a Summer Cup PK shootout with the Courage coming away with the victory!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.