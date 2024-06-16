FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride

June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







Close chances and great saves but the game ends in a tie.

NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.