FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride
June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
Close chances and great saves but the game ends in a tie.
NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride highlights presented by Nationwide
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2024
- Angel City Football Club Leaves Houston with a Point in Gritty 0-0 Draw - Angel City FC
- Record-Breaking Crowd Gives Spirit a Final Push to Draw San Diego, 1-1 - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Earn Their Fifth Clean Sheet of the Season - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.