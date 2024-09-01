FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current
September 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The North Carolina Courage defeated the Kansas City Current on September 1, 2024. Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga scored, while North Carolina's Cortnee Vine and Brianna Pinto scored in the victory.
