FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







The Courage dazzle in the second half of the game scoring four goals. All are meaningful as Evelyn Ijeh gets her first NWSL goal, Ashley Sanchez moves up the golden boot race, Ally Schlegel scores against her former team, & Manaka bends a beauty home.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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