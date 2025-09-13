FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







A pair of first half goals from Manaka Matsukubo and Brianna Pinto led North Carolina to a win.

