FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Angel City FC

October 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







Two goals in the game's final four minutes from Angel City's Christen Press and North Carolina's Olivia Wingate saw the two sides split the points on the night.

