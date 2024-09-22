FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Utah Royals FC
September 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated Utah Royals FC 1-0 on September 22, 2024. Gotham's Yazmeen Ryan scored the lone goal in the victory.
