FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Seattle held a two goal lead that lasted for 82 minutes, but the home side Gotham found three goals in the final 10 minutes of action to seal a 3-2 victory in dramatic comeback fashion. Esther González scored two straight for Gotham, finishing close range chances in the 82nd and fourth minute of stoppage time. Then, Rose Lavelle produced a rocket in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the crowd into a frenzy and deliver Gotham all three points.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.