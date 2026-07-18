FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Seattle held a two goal lead that lasted for 82 minutes, but the home side Gotham found three goals in the final 10 minutes of action to seal a 3-2 victory in dramatic comeback fashion. Esther González scored two straight for Gotham, finishing close range chances in the 82nd and fourth minute of stoppage time. Then, Rose Lavelle produced a rocket in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the crowd into a frenzy and deliver Gotham all three points.
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