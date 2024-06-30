FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC and Seattle Reign FC played to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena on June 30, 2024. Rose Lavelle scored for Gotham FC and an own goal tied the game for Seattle in stoppage time.

