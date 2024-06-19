FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
June 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
NJ/NY Gotham FC defeated San Diego Wave FC 2-1 at Red Bull Arena on June 19, 2024. Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Maycee Bell scored in the victory.
