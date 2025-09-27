FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns
Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Gotham FC showed TOTAL DOMINANCE tonight with at 3-0 shutout over the Portland Thorns. Midge Purce score earlier with a header and assist from Mandy Freeman. Next up Jaedyn Shaw teed up Rose Lavelle for a beautiful goal. Katie Stengel finished it up with a goal in the 73rd minute.
