FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Gotham FC showed TOTAL DOMINANCE tonight with at 3-0 shutout over the Portland Thorns. Midge Purce score earlier with a header and assist from Mandy Freeman. Next up Jaedyn Shaw teed up Rose Lavelle for a beautiful goal. Katie Stengel finished it up with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.