FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

August 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

A goal from Delanie Sheehan and a rock solid defensive performance secures the victory for Gotham FC over Angel City.

