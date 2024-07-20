FULL HIGHLIGHTS: KC Current vs. Houston Dash

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







The KC Current's impressive second half secures their Summer Cup win on Saturday night!

