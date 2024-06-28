FULL HIGHLIGHTS: KC Current vs. Houston Dash

June 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







The KC Current set a new league record with 17 games unbeaten after defeating the Houston Dash 2-0.

Temwa Chawinga netted her 10th and 11th goals of the 2024 season.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.