FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit

September 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Kansas City Current defeated the Washington Spirit 3-0 on September 20, 2024. Nichelle Prince, Lo'eau LaBonta and Temwa Chawinga scored for Kansas City in the victory.

